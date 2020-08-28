No new reported COVID-19 related deaths as hospitalizations increase

CONNECTICUT, USA — The State of Connecticut reported on Friday no new COVID-19 related deaths and an increase of current hospitalizations.
Current hospitalizations increased by six new people Friday bringing the total to 60. The state-administered 13,997 tests and 145 of them came back positive. The positivity rate is approximately 1%. The state also saw an increase of 145 new cases since Thursday of the virus. Connecticut has now had 54,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,105 people, followed by Fairfield County with 1,099. There have been 4,465 COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut. Windham County has the lowest confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 14 people.
UConn recently had to declare a quarantine for one resident hall that saw an increase of the virus.
To view UConn's current COVID-19 statistics, click here.