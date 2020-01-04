"No payments necessary" | Gov. Lamont says insurance companies will offer 60-day grace period after consistent questioning from FOX61's Ben Goldman

The governor also confirmed an additional 429 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in Connecticut. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was among those deaths.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont held his daily press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

"No payments necessary," Lamont said when addressing the question FOX61's Ben Goldman has asked at every daily update.

The governor announced that Connecticut insurance companies are offering a 60-day grace period for customers.

The governor also confirmed an additional 429 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in Connecticut.

According to Lamont, a 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

A new executive order also requires grocery stores to not allow more than 50 percent of its capacity to shop at one time.

The order also calls for no more than one family member inside stores at once.

The governor also urged residents to use credit cards, rather than cash and above all, to try and get things home delivered

Just before the press conference at 2:45 p.m., the governor visited the campus of Southern Connecticut State University, where the Connecticut National Guard is deploying a 250-bed mobile hospital provided by FEMA. Major General Fran Evon guided Lamont on a brief tour of the facility.

The governor also hosted a media conference call before his briefing with several philanthropic donors. According to Lamont's office, the donors will announce the launch of a new effort that will assist Connecticut nonprofit providers in their response and recovery from coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the governor confirmed an additional 557 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 3,128 and 16 new fatalities were also confirmed. Connecticut has now seen 69 total deaths.

FOX61’s Ben Goldman addressed again Tuesday the issue of health insurance and extensions of coverage. The governor said, “thank you for pressing that. You’re the guy that carried that water.”

Gov. Lamont was joined by banking and credit union officials who announced a financial initiative, which included a 90-day grace period for all mortgages that are related to COVID-19 and no foreclosures for the next 60 days.

The governor also signed a new executive order that calls for school staff like teachers, cafeteria staff, clerical & custodial workers, bus drivers, and others to be paid during this crisis