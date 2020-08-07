Norwalk cancels summer classes after a member of high school tests positive for COVID-19

In-person classes began Monday for Norwalk, which was the same day they were notified that someone who was in the building Monday tested positive for the virus.

NORWALK, Conn. — Summer classes were canceled Wednesday after a member of the Norwalk high school community tested positive for COVID-19.

In-person classes for the city began Monday with strict reopening protocols including the wearing of face masks by all students and staff, limited class size, social distancing, alternative seating on buses, and frequent hand washing.

It was revealed to the administration that someone in the school community who was in the building on Monday tested positive for the virus. Norwalk Health Department and our medical advisor Dr. Norman Weinberger were consulted with by the Administration and a decision was made to close Norwalk High until July 13. NHS will shift to social learning until next Monday.

The administration also contacted anyone with may have had contact with the member and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days as well as get tested. The school was thoroughly cleaned.

Governor Lamont released on June 30 a detailed guide about reopening schools for the fall.

The Connecticut State Department of Education released “Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together,” which is a comprehensive plan that will serve as a roadmap for districts as they plan to reopen schools at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year. Click here to review the plan >>

The plan has been met with some criticism.