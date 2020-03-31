Norwich man dies of COVID-19

NORWICH, Conn. — Officials with the Uncas Health District confirmed the first death in their area from COVID-19 Tuesday.
The individual, a Norwich resident, is a male between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.
“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death of a person within the Uncas Health District due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient had recently been admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment.” The Uncas Health District and its staff will continue to assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed.” said Patrick McCormack, Uncas Health District’s Director of Health.