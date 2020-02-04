Norwich Police Department launches online reporting system amid COVID-19

The purpose of the online reporting system is to report activity that does not require an immediate police response.

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich Police announced Thursday new reporting protocols as concern grows for the community, along with the department's officers.

According to a release, an online reporting system has been launched to provide further precautions and avenues in which the community of Norwich can report certain incidents.

The following incidents should be reported by using the new system:

Property Damage/Vandalism

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

Accident on Private Property with NO Injury

General Reporting

Retail Theft/Larceny

Animal Complaint

Identity Theft

Abandoned Motor Vehicle

Property Check Requests

The purpose of the online reporting system is to report activity that does not require an immediate police response.

However, NPD officials urge residents that have an emergency to continue using the “911 system. Emergency calls, “911” and emergency responses will not change.

Residents who would like to speak with an officer or need immediate assistance, can also call the department's main number 860-886-5561 EXT: 6 to request police services.

"It is with great angsts that our department enacted this type of reporting. Our men and women take great pride in our face to face interactions with the public," Lieutenant John Perry said in a release. "Unfortunately, during this trying time we must focus on keeping Officers on the front line healthy. We truly look forward to the day when we can interact on a more personal level that the public has become accustomed to and deserves."

Norwich Police officials say you can confirm the following to find out if online reporting is right for you:

Is this an Emergency? (If this is an Emergency please call 911)

Did this incident take place outside the city of Norwich or on I-395?

Are/Is the suspect(s) known?

Is there physical evidence at the scene?

Were there firearms or weapons involved?

Is someone injured?

If you answered no to all of the above questions, you are ready to file your report online. If you answered yes to any of the questions please contact Norwich Police Dispatch 860-886-5561 Ext. 6.

Resident should allow up to 24 hours for all cases filed through the online reporting system to be reviewed, according to Norwich Police.

Click here to locate the online reporting system.