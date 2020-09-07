Health care agencies raise concerns about State testing guidelines

“We have nursing home residents that are concerned about still getting infected by COVID-19 and they are urging us at the state must take a comprehensive strategy.”

HARTFORD, Conn — Some nursing home staff and residents say they aren't being tested for COVID-19 anymore and they're worried that will make a bad situation even worse.

At the beginning of the month, three legal aid organizations came together to send a letter asking the governor to rethink Executive order 7AAA on nursing home staff testing -- because they say it doesn’t follow the Center for Disease Control or CDC guidelines.

Lamont’s executive order allows nursing homes and other long-term facilities to stop testing after 2 weeks if no new cases among residents and staff.

However, the three legal organizations, Greater Hartford legal aid, the New Haven legal assistance association and Connecticut Legal Services say the people they represent are worried.

“We have nursing home residents that are concerned about still getting infected by COVID-19 and they are urging us at the state must take a comprehensive strategy,” said Kevin Brophy with Connecticut Legal Services.

According to Brophy, a strategy would be to require testing every week like nursing homes were doing at the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, over 2,700 nursing home residents have died which is more than half of all coronavirus deaths in Connecticut.

Connecticut is in an improving situation with no new deaths reported Monday and Connecticut’s rate of spread being the lowest in the nation, but doctors say you can never fully eliminate risk.

“There won’t be an epidemiologist in America that will adhere to a risk factor, but it brings the risk down to something minimal,” said Matthew Barrett who is the with the state’s association of health care facilities and says he supports the current nursing home testing guidelines.

Matthew Barrett said, “It is science-based driven on their evaluation of the very low risk of terminating testing after a two week. Nevertheless, the cost of these tests is extraordinary.”

People like Brophy disagree, Brophy said, “It doesn’t factor in community transmission. Nursing home staff come and gone they come and go, they live in different communities, they work in different nursing homes and we think you have to factor in community transmission.”

This past Tuesday Governor Lamont announced that New Jersey-based Mathematica Policy Research was chosen to conduct an independent review of why so many people died in Connecticut nursing homes.