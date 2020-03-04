Nursing homes on standby as the state decides which facilities will house COVID-19 positive patients

FOX61 spoke with the CEO who says in order for the state's plan to work amenities need to be made.

ENFIELD, Conn. — In an effort to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes, the state says it may use some nursing facilities to house only COVID-19 positive patients while moving others out.

Steven Vera who is the CEO of Wachusett Ventures, LLC. said, “I think initially where we can have COVID-19 facilities are the best approach, however, I am concerned that, that may not be a long term option depending on how widespread the COVID-19 outbreak is."

Wachusetts Ventures owns and operates two nursing homes in Connecticut and two in Massachusetts.

According to Steven Vera, the state's department of public health has lessened the regulations for room transfers.

Vera said, "It creates challenges and obstacles, but it would completely do-able."

The need for facilities only housing those with COVID-19 is growing.

As of April 2nd, 2020, The state has reported an increase in those with coronavirus; at least 19-percent of the 216 nursing homes in the state have at least one confirmed case.

A letter has been given to state residents who may have to transfer their loved ones to another facility, possibly even out of state for an undetermined amount of time.

According to Vera, going from one facility to another may be difficult.

Vera said, "It would require what's called a care hand-off where we would be needed to provide detailed clinical information on the resident, their history, their medical history, their current condition, making sure their medications are reconciled appropriately, so its a little more complicated when you go-to facility to facility."

Concerns over protective gear was also an issue discussed with the nursing home CEO.

With the risk of exposure, while working with only COVID-19 residents, staff will be at a higher risk than normal.

Folks at Parkway Village in Enfield, own and operated by Wachusetts Ventures, say they will be prepared if they get the call.

Vera said, "For right now, from a personal protective stand point we have inventories, however, if this was to become a widespread outbreak like we are anticipating we will clearly be challenged."

Renee Coleman-Mitchell who is the state DPH commissioner addressed Connecticut and said, “We are doing our best to work with everybody that we can, to not become a situation where this is like wildfire so I can only say to these families, and it’s heartfelt, I understand what we’re trying to do is protect them as best we can.”

DPH has not identified which nursing homes will serve only COVID-19 patients.