NYC subway will halt overnight service due to virus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York City is shutting down its subway system each day from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to increase cleaning of trains and stations during the coronavirus crisis. Subway trains, which had been disinfected at least once every 72 hours, will now be cleaned once every 24 hours.

Cuomo said Thursday that buses, vans, and other alternative transportation will be provided at no charge to essential workers while the subway is closed.