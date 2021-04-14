NYS extends restaurant/bar curfew to midnight beginning April 19

For catered events, the curfew goes from midnight to 1 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday during his COVID-19 press briefing that they will extend the 11 p.m. curfew for food and drinks until midnight.

The new guidelines will go in effect April 19.

The governor also announced the state is updating its guidance for horse and auto racing. Beginning April 23, spectators will be allowed at horse races at 20 percent capacity for outdoor events.

Health and safety protocols will still apply, as with other sporting events. Fans will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing. You will also have to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.