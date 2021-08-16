Oakdale, Xfinity to require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

Event company Live Nation made the announcement, reversing a previous decision that would allow the performers to decide.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Looking to attend a show this fall? If you're heading to the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford or Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, you'll either need to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

Event company Live Nation, which owns the two theaters, will now require COVID-19 vaccines or proof of a recent negative test at all events according to multiple reports, reversing a decision from just a week ago.

According to Rolling Stone, the new policy will go into effect on October 4.

Last week, the group announced that all of its employees would require vaccination, but that event performers would be able to dictate whether the vaccines and negative tests would be mandatory at individual events. Now, Live Nation has taken a different stance.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told NBC News.

On Thursday, AEG Presents, another one of the largest event promoters in the U.S., also mandated vaccines for attendees, employees and event staff. Their mandate goes into effect October 1.

While Live Nation will have the mandate in place, they said it will be applicable in areas where vaccine mandates are not allowed.

