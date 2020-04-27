Officials in New Haven announce additional walk-through testing site for COVID-19 will launch this week

The site is scheduled to launch Wednesday, April 29th at 8 a.m. It will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During a virtual press briefing, Mayor Justin Elicker revealed details about the site, which will be located at 1319 Chapel Street, an area the mayor says is seeing a lot of COVID-19 activity.

Patients will need to register online at coronatestct.com and they will need to fill out the appropriate paperwork.

For those without internet access, patients can call a hotline to schedule an appointment at 203-464-4949.

The testing site will accept patients who do not have insurance and those without insurance will not get a bill, but they do still need to register.