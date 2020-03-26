Old Lyme, East Lyme ask those returning to summer homes to self-quarantine

East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson asked residents who are returning from the south for the season and anyone coming to a summer home to self quarantine for 14 days for the protection of themselves and town residents.
"Summer residents may be returning to the shoreline to try to escape the hazards of COVID-19. If you are returning to Old Lyme from traveling or from an effected metropolitan area, please take precautionary measures to protect yourself, your seasonal neighbors, and the community-at-large against the spread of COVID-19.
When you arrive in town please voluntarily quarantine yourself and other traveling family members for 14 days and monitor your health. Take your temperature two times a day and watch for symptoms. If you feel sick and have symptoms call ahead to a doctor’s office or emergency room or clinic. Tell your doctor about your recent travel and your symptoms."