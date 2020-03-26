Old Lyme, East Lyme ask those returning to summer homes to self-quarantine

They are asking residents returning from the south for the season to self-quarantine

East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson asked residents who are returning from the south for the season and anyone coming to a summer home to self quarantine for 14 days for the protection of themselves and town residents.

"Summer residents may be returning to the shoreline to try to escape the hazards of COVID-19. If you are returning to Old Lyme from traveling or from an effected metropolitan area, please take precautionary measures to protect yourself, your seasonal neighbors, and the community-at-large against the spread of COVID-19.