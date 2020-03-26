x
coronavirus

Old Lyme, East Lyme ask those returning to summer homes to self-quarantine

They are asking residents returning from the south for the season to self-quarantine

East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson asked residents who are returning from the south for the season and anyone coming to a summer home to self quarantine for 14 days for the protection of themselves and town residents.

Old Lyme also called for the self-quarantine from travelers:

"Summer residents may be returning to the shoreline to try to escape the hazards of COVID-19. If you are returning to Old Lyme from traveling or from an effected metropolitan area, please take precautionary measures to protect yourself, your seasonal neighbors, and the community-at-large against the spread of COVID-19.

When you arrive in town please voluntarily quarantine yourself and other traveling family members for 14 days and monitor your health. Take your temperature two times a day and watch for symptoms.  If you feel sick and have symptoms call ahead to a doctor’s office or emergency room or clinic. Tell your doctor about your recent travel and your symptoms."

 