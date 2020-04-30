Old Saybrook PD delivers flowers to households in town

The plan is carry this out for 10 days, making sure they hit every street in the community.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Today in Old Saybrook Police Department kept a colonial tradition alive, delivering a set of flowers to homes across the town.

Around the first of May neighbors would bring flowers to doorsteps of friends as a sign that spring is just around the corner and good times were ahead.

Part of the community outreach Chief Michael Spera thought it would be a good way to continue the outreach to the community, with the tagline “One community, one team” during this pandemic.

"We’re all in unprecedented times and not only are we worried about everyone’s health and their public safety but we’re also worried about emotional wellness," Chief Spera explained. "So by stopping in and saying hi and making sure everything’s OK we’re perhaps doing something they need that they didn’t think the police could help them”

Crews packed their cars with the flower arrangements.

Each crew stopping at one house on 10 different streets, in route to nearly 40 houses.

The plan is carry this out for 10 days, making sure they hit every street in the community.

Speaking with residents who received the flowers, it showed they appreciated the departments effort and not just for the deliveries.

Old Saybrook resident Lee Hartshorn had a sign already on his front lawn.

He says this gesture goes along way to make everyone comfortable and feel safe.