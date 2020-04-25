Old Saybrook Police enhancing virtual policing

"It’s really a phenomenal addition to our ability to do our job," said Master Sergeant Robert Vanderhourst

Social distancing is changing the way officers police. Taking policing virtual is the new theme across police departments in the state. The Old Saybrook police department has rolled out iPads to enhance their ability to keep themselves and the public safe.

"It’s really a phenomenal addition to our ability to do our job," said Master Sergeant Robert Vanderhourst

MSG Vanderhourst never imagined the effect technology would have on his career when he first joined the force.

"We just had a two-channel radio. One light switch to turn the lights and one switch to turn them off," said Vanderhourst.

But now he finds himself responding to calls on an iPad.

"I sat my office. I called him on the iPad. He was talking on the phone in his living room. We had a nice conversation and I answered all his questions for him," said Vanderhourst.

Vanderhourst has one of three iPads purchased by the Old Saybrook police department. They utilize FaceTime of Google Duo to contact people in non-emergency situations. The new tech rolled out Thursday night is already making an impact.

"The victim was able to show us all the documents that we needed," said Chief Michael Spera. "We are able to take screenshots of it, add it to our investigative case and no one had to actually meet in person and they were still face-to-face."

Chief Spera says they use the officer's body cameras to record the interactions just like they would in a traditional response. This tactic to promote social distancing in the field is the new theme in departments across the state. Stations are using virtual conferencing not only to respond to calls but to continue training for officers and recruits alike.

"It’s been a big help for us," said Chief Keith Mello, President of the Police Chief Association. "We found ways to change the way we do business a little bit that is going to keep us safe and keep the public safe."

Chief Mello says even though the COVID-19 pandemic was unexpected, it’s the unknown they plan for. These virtual interactions were already on their mind.

"We just kind of moved forward a little faster but these are things that had been in the pipe anyways," said Chief Mello. "Finding ways to use technology to help us train and help us do our jobs."