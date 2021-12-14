Local health officials urge boosters, holiday safety with a close eye on omicron variant

In Connecticut, delta is still the primary variant and COVID cases and hospitalizations have been up in recent weeks.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Preliminary data from a new study in South Africa shows the two-dose Pfizer vaccine provides 33% protection against infection by the omicron variant but 70% protection against hospitalization.



“It shows that the Pfizer vaccine does provide some protection. It may not be as high a level of protection as we’ve seen with the previous variants," said Dr. David Banach, Head of Infection Prevention at UConn Health.

The message from health officials now? Get a booster shot.



“With two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the efficacy falls quite low," said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer at Trinity Health of New England. "But when a booster is factored into the equation then it really bounces back up to more than 70 percent.”

Scientists are still learning more about the symptoms associated with omicron cases.



“The early data showed some signs that symptoms may be milder, at least that’s what’s been seen in South Africa but I always am cautious in looking at that data. It’s based on a limited number of cases," said Dr. Banach.

“We’ve seen this trend from past holiday weekends. We saw it last year after Thanksgiving for instance," said Dr. Hussain.



“Here in Connecticut, it’s the main groups that we're seeing are those who are not fully vaccinated but also older individuals who were vaccinated very early on this year and haven’t gotten booster doses," said Dr. Banach.

It's a reminder for families to follow public health measures as they gather for the holidays next week.



“I think it’s important to keep in mind the virus but also not go crazy about it. See other people a little bit, if I know they’re vaccinated," said David Fink of West Hartford.



“In certain settings, indoor settings, for that added layer of protection, masking indoors still has a lot of value and groups should also consider testing before gathering. Antigen testing is now available over the counter," said Dr. Banach.

Still, there is plenty of reason for hope heading into a new year with potential new challenges.



“We have vaccinations. We know that they’re effective. We know what types of strategies in addition to vaccination can help provide protection and even though our rates are creeping up, the hospitalizations are not increasing at the velocity we saw last year at this time," said Dr. Banach.

