coronavirus

On a lighter note, here's how people are coping with social distancing and quarantine

The neighborhood "social distancing happy hour" was probably the best thing we saw – but baking, crafts and pets are great ideas, too!

COLORADO, USA — It's an unprecedented time in the world, the U.S. and even in Colorado right now as we all grapple with COVID-19.

But if there's one thing, it's that we're all in this together.

OK, we're in this alone, technically – so we're alone together?

Anyway, we asked what you all are doing to cope with social distancing and quarantine. This is what we found out:

Neighborhood happy hour

Kara Powell sent in some photos of "no more than 10 neighbors gathered on South Monroe Street to cheers to good health and share information while keeping a safe distance."

Credit: Courtesy Kara Powell
No more than 10 neighbors gathered on South Monroe Street to cheers to good health and share information, while keeping a safe distance.

Powell said Michael Clark organized the "event" with attendees:

  • David Powell - Deputy Attorney General for State Services, Colorado Attorney General's Office
  • Patty Powell - Principal - Counsel for Counsel, Sturm College of Law
  • Kara Powell
  • Michael Clark
  • Julie & Brian
  • Karen & Hutch
  • Randy
  • Sam & Ari 

Baking and crafts

Because, food. 

Actually, cooking and baking is a great way to spend some time alone or with your immediate family.

Credit: Courtesy Milo Ramirez
Milo Ramirez said his family was baking together.
Credit: Courtesy Monica Maxwell
Tristan got in on the baking fun!
Credit: Courtesy Jessica Bahl
Arts and crafts!

Get outside

Fresh air is great for all sorts of things. And Colorado has some great weather right now. So go hike, bike, run or even just sit – just do it away from other people.

Credit: Courtesy Seth Lummus
Seth Lummus called this iceberg fishing on the Conejos River.
Credit: Courtesy Samuel Soto
Credit: Courtesy Susan Boyd
Susan Boyd and family spent time hiking near Keystone
Credit: Courtesy Megan DeSola
Biking in Silverthorne
Credit: Courtesy Kendra Cross
Outdoor hockey while rinks are closed, Kenda Cross shared

