One COVID-19 death reported, hospitalizations continue to rise

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont provided COVID-19 updates for the state Wednesday afternoon.

According to Connecticut's latest coronavirus numbers as of 4 p.m., the state saw an increase of 59 coronavirus cases from Tuesday, bringing the total to 51,314.

Also, two more residents are being treated for the virus, as hospitalizations rise to 49.

This comes after the state reported the lowest hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since March 20 before Tuesday.

The state also reported that there was one COVID-19 related death.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Lamont announced that Connecticut reached one million tests since the pandemic.