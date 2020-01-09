One new COVID-19 related death reported, hospitalizations rise

According to new data, there have been 127 new cases, bringing the state's a positivity rate to 0.66%.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont provided an update Tuesday afternoon on Connecticut's coronavirus response.

According to new data, there have been 127 new cases, bringing the state's a positivity rate to 0.66%.

One COVID-19 related death was reported since Monday and four more people were hospitalized, for a total of 56 patients being treated.

Since yesterday, 19,245 tests have been administered.

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality, visit ct.gov/coronavirus and click the link that is labeled, “COVID-19 Data Tracker.

The governor also announced Tuesday that he has signed orders extending Connecticut's states of civil preparedness and public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to February 9, 2021.

Initially, the emergency's were scheduled to expire on September 9.

Lamont said bringing an abrupt end to this state of emergency now would cripple Connecticut's ability to quickly respond to new challenges and risk the hard work and sacrifices everyone has made to protect the state from this disease.

“We’ve come a long way from where we were when COVID-19 first hit Connecticut back in March, and working with our public health officials, other stakeholders, and residents, we’ve built an infrastructure that has taken our state to one of the lowest rates of transmission in the country,” Governor Lamont said. “But Connecticut is not out of the woods yet, and the executive orders we’ve put in place remain critical in our daily fight to contain COVID-19."

Additionally, Alaska and Montana have been added to Connecticut's travel advisory.

No areas were removed from the list this week, however anyone traveling to the state from the following locations needs to quarantine 14 days:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Wisconsin