From testing to treatment, a one stop shop for your COVID-19 needs

People can get tested, and if they test positive, fill a prescription from a healthcare provider, all in one location

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Department of Public Health announced over 40 "Test to Treat" sites will be opening throughout the state, giving people the option to quickly access treatment for COVID-19.

This comes as a nationwide Test to Treat initiative that will create sites where people in the community can get tested, and if they test positive, and treatments are appropriate for them, they can fill a prescription from a healthcare provider, all in one location.

Here in Connecticut, test to treat sites are currently at some pharmacies, urgent care centers, and federally qualified health centers.

The Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement, “In order for COVID-19 treatments to work, they must be started early, within five days of when your symptoms start. The test to treat initiative provides eligible patients faster, easier access to potentially life-saving treatments.”

A web based site locator is now available to make it easier to find test to treat locations. You can also call 1-800-232-0233.

Lauren Zenzie is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lzenzie@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.