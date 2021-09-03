Operation Zoom | MedSpa in West Hartford seeing a rise in appointments

More screen time and less face-to-face interaction could be playing a factor.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s been labeled the zoom boom, in the age of working from home during the pandemic and with the use of video calls on the rise.

“With the pandemic and everyone having to work from home and using zoom a lot more people are getting more self-conscious of what they look like especially neck and up because that’s what you see,” explained Dr. Shannon Beausoleil, Medical Director at Get Tight in West Hartford.

“Our minds are not being stimulated at all in the way they were like we were in a meeting and you had all these other people around you,” Said Kristine Schlichting, the Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Beausoleil said, “They’re looking at that little view on the zoom so you're aware of what you look like the entire time as opposed to the one glance in the mirror and then you go off it’s the constant feedback.”

At this Medspa they don’t offer injections or surgery, the procedures are non-invasive “I think they’re thinking more about the plastic surgery the drastic Barbie that’s not what we’re creating here.”

Instead, Schlichting described “we’re basically using very high-tech machines to create change in the face and body we’re not using anything artificial”

"Coming and doing this was something for myself something to bring back normalcy bring back what life used to be like for me,” said Cheryll Waring, who is in between her second and third treatment.