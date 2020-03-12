Outbreak prompts partial lockdown at Connecticut prison

Statewide, more than 290 inmates and nearly 140 employees currently have COVID-19.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Nearly two dozen inmates at Connecticut’s only women’s prison recently tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a partial lockdown and deep cleaning of the facility.

Department of Correction officials say there were 14 infected inmates with symptoms at York Correctional Institution in East Lyme and another nine inmates who tested positive but had no symptoms as of Wednesday evening. All of them were in medical isolation, she said.

The partial lockdown at York, where nearly 500 inmates are detained, includes restrictions on prisoners’ movements and a temporary suspension of in-person, non-contact social visits.