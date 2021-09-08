Parents concerned over rise in COVID-19 cases in children in Connecticut

Just two weeks prior, there were only about 38,000 cases reported across the country. Some states are also seeing pediatric hospitalizations on the rise.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows an uptick in COVID-19 cases in children across the country. According to the report, there were more than 93,000 cases reported the week of July 29 to August 5.

Just two weeks prior, there were only about 38,000 cases reported. Some states are also seeing pediatric hospitalizations on the rise.

"There are a lot of children in the hospitals in Arkansas, and Louisiana and those places because it's spreading much more widely through families because everybody is under-immunized," said Dr. John Schrieber, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Connecticut Children's.

He said, fortunately, it's not the case in Connecticut.

"We've only seen about five or six kids the last couple of weeks who were admitted to the hospital and then got better and were sent home," he said.

However, with the school year approaching, there is a concern.

"The delta variant which is much more contagious than the other ones is out there it dominates the covid that we're seeing in Connecticut, and it is a risk that it would spread through schools," he said.

Many parents are also concerned about their children returning to school, especially those who are too young to get the vaccine.

"Kind of concerned actually. You know? I kind of don't want to send them back because of it but we'll have to see what they're going to do. Safety measures and stuff," said Ezequiel Gonzalez of Hartford.

The state has not released official guidance for the school year yet, but some parents said they hope it is similar to last year like some childcare facilities have continued doing.

"The daycare they keep it really clean, and they've segregated the kids into groups, so they have different groups, and they don't have the groups mix. And then if someone tests positive in one group, the whole group goes out," said Andre Shakes of East Hartford.

According to Dr. Schriber, the vaccine will likely not be available for children under the age of 12 before the start of the school year.

