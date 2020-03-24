Parents, Educators react after Connecticut school re-openings delayed

Many school districts started their distance learning Monday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In Governor Ned Lamont’s briefing, a major announcement was made for schools.

April 20th will be the earliest time kids could be back in the classroom.

Many school districts started their distance learning Monday.

Emsly Waite of Unionville started her virtual learning journey Monday with West District Elementary.

Emsly joins thousands of kids in the state who may be waiting some time before getting back into the classroom after Governor Lamot said this message.

Governor Ned Lamont said, “I think they are going to push off that date, where they could possibly open at the earliest to a April 20th. ”

Lamont said as family’s transition into distance learning the state was able to acquire 60,000 laptops to be given out to middle and high school students no matter the demographic.

West Hartford public schools already lent 1,300 Chromebooks to its students to help families in need.

Deb Polun who is a board member with West Hartford Public Schools said, “We know this is a really hard time, parents are worried about their jobs, some are working from home and trying to help be their parents teachers right now or support their kids teachers.”

Back in Unionville, the Waite family, like many others, say the biggest adjustment with the new distance learning was the new schedule.

“I work from hope anyways and so the adjustment has been for me basically giving up my computer and so letting the kids use the computer in the morning and then hopefully get all their stuff done in the afternoon so I can get done what I need to get done,” said David Waite.

School work was a bit different Monday, like Ella Waite who is in the 4th grade, saying she went on a virtual field trip.

“It was like a museum, like an American Revolution museum like what the battles were like,” said Ella.

For Evan Waite, he says although he loves his family, he misses his school.

Evan said, “I also kind of miss being at school with all my friends because even at lunch time or recess you get to see your friends and interact with them and you can’t really do that as well online.”

Looking at the positive, Katelyn Waite says so far this experience has let her see how her kids learn.

Katelyn said, “Especially with what my kindergartner is learning and today we logged on to her lesson plan and she takes Spanish at her school and so this whole song was playing and I kind of got to see her sing along to the entire song which I don’t... I wouldn’t of never seen that necessarily had she been at school all day.”