Parents of Connecticut high school seniors propose plan for graduation ceremony

Since COVID-19 reached Connecticut and moved schooling online parents say their proposal for a 2020 graduation is a last-ditch effort.

Hundreds of parents are banding together from across the state hoping their proposal to allow their high school seniors to graduate gets approved.

Tamara Paolengeli said, “I think it’s our only chance to have a normal graduation”

Tamara and her son Nathan, the valedictorian of Tolland High School, say they are joining the number of voices calling for graduation and snatching on to the right of passage many have already experienced.

Nathan said, “It’s one memory that you have with your class when you guys have all grown up together and you all have gone and learned through many challenges and just being able to see them that one last time, that one good memory to say goodbye the right way.

For many high school seniors, prom and other senior activities have already been canceled so if graduation can be pulled off safely-- they say it’ll be worth the risk.

Olivia Persons said, “I feel like something was taken away and I feel like I want something still but I want to do that the best way possible.”

Organizers say the plan is simple, in the last week of June have every high school holds their graduation outside in an athletic field or stadium on the same day for everyone.

Eric Persons, a parent, explained, “Each senior will only be allowed two guests, all attendees would be given hand sanitizer at the entry gates, all the entry gates will be provided with body temperature checkpoints.”

And it doesn’t stop there, social distancing will be enforced by having the guests pair up and separate from one another.

The proposal reaching the governor’s ear Monday.

Gov. Ned Lamont in a press briefing said, “I haven’t heard about that, it seems like an interesting idea, you know we frown upon big mass gatherings, but you described something that may be an ingenious way to allow some young people to have a nice end to their senior year of high school, so let me think about that.”

If approved some 41,000 high school seniors will be graduating at the same time potentially breaking records.