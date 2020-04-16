Pastrami on Wry in Manchester, gets creative with takeout menu during COVID-19 pandemic

Owners Miguel and Nancy Proano are up for the challenge after purchasing Pastrami on Wry just a little over one year.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester, Conn- Pastrami on Wry in Manchester, a town staple, is getting creative after closing their dining room weeks ago due to COVID-19.

Owners Miguel and Nancy Proano are up for the challenge after purchasing Pastrami on Wry just a little over one year. Proano explained “we still get our people that call us up that say they miss coming in on weekends, we get big groups of people, big families that would come in for breakfast or come in for brunch”

So, they came up with the breakfast box takeout option, with a side of to-gosas! Managing to find a way to bring brunch to their customers “so we thought to bring our products which they so much enjoyed and bring it to their table” Proano said.

To-gosa’s are already made mimosas, that are packaged in a seal-able pouch, described as an adult juice box. The To-gosa comes in four flavors cranberry, pineapple, orange juice, and guava. The unique drink and breakfast box creates the experience of Pastrami on Wry for customers.

While that is a fun alternative during this time, it is also important to support local “we have so many businesses here in Manchester and beyond that are in the same situation as we are and we just want to continue to encourage people around the community to small support small businesses” expressed Miguel .