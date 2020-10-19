It appears for the first time that PA, NJ, and CT would be added to the travel advisory list based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people metric.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time since the New York State travel advisory was enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, border states are projected to be added to it.

Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Based on 2 On Your Side’s review of the publicly available data, five states meet the criteria this week to be added to New York’s Travel Advisory list including several border states.

The five states that now have seven-day rolling averages of new cases per 100,000 residents that are greater than 10, a line set by New York State to be included on the list, are Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

During a conference call Monday about the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo was asked about the increase in the numbers in New Jersey and Connecticut and what that means for travel between the bordered states.

"It's a problem. New Jersey and Connecticut have worked with us, as have other northeastern states, on a operating basis since this began, also there are so many inter-connections between Jersey and Connecticut and Pennsylvania where you have a workforce that comes and goes everyday, there's just a lot of inter-connection and travel. If you were to limit access to New Jersey or Connecticut, I don't know to what extent it would be possible to do border patrol because you don't have airports there et cetera, and it would also seriously be disruptive to the economy. So, it's complicated and we're working with them, but we don't have any final conclusion yet but for a practical matters, you can't do border control with New Jersey and Connecticut."

The advisory projection list is based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people metric. The five states listed above have increased above the state's limit of 10, and that's on a seven-day rolling average.

No states are expected to be removed.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the governor’s office and the New York State Department of Health to ask how the travel advisory will work with border states. We will let you know when we get an answer.