People still seen wearing face masks indoors and outdoors despite Governor Lamont's mask mandate lift

For businesses like Nica's Market, manager Rosanna Sabino is still requiring her workers to wear masks but will not force customers to do so

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — If you are fully vaccinated, Americans will not have to wear face masks indoors or social distance in most settings starting on Wednesday.

However, there are still signs inside some businesses and public attractions to remind people to put on their masks before stepping inside.

The New Haven Museum is one of them. For a while, their doors were closed to the public and when they finally reopened, it came with a set of strict rules of which they plan on sticking to until they are ready to let them go.

"As of right now, the museum is going to keep the mask requirement for visitors until our staff and volunteers are fully vaccinated," said Khalil Quotap, director of the New Haven Museum.

Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 wearing masks indoors really depends on each business, each person's comfort level and the number of vaccinated people in the area.

"New Haven still has a significant number of people who are not vaccinated. Our overall eligible population - 52-percent have received the first vaccine and around 43-percent have received both doses, so we still have some work to do there," said Mayor Elicker of the City of New Haven.

For businesses like Nica's Market, manager Rosanna Sabino is still requiring her workers to wear masks but will not force customers to because she thinks it would violate their privacy.

FOX61 spoke to people who said they are fairly comfortable stepping inside without a mask but only because they are fully vaccinated, but it is those who are not vaccinated they are worried about.

"You kind of have to believe like okay other people are telling the truth about like they’ve been vaccinated or that they have taken adequate precautions," said Julian Manresa of New Haven.

"I feel pretty comfortable. I’ve been vaccinated since October last year. I was part of the trial for Moderna, so I feel very comfortable. I’m just counting the days we don’t have to wear the masks. I believe if you didn’t get the vaccine, you should be wearing a mask," said Alberto Mello of New Haven.

Major stores like Walmart and Target are allowing their customers to go inside without a mask, but if you attend concerts or other large gatherings, they could ask for proof.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.