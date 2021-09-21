Parents, health experts discuss possible use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine in young children

Pfizer said the hope is to have their shot available to kids 5 to 11 by Halloween.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Young children may be able to roll up their sleeves and get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in just a few weeks if all goes according to plan.

The drug-maker said its vaccine is safe and effective in kids ages 5 to 11. Now the plan is to apply to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the month for emergency use in this age group, followed shortly afterward with applications to European and British regulators. The hope is to have the shots available to younger kids by Halloween across the country.

That is welcomed news for parents who had concerns about sending their kids back into schools without a vaccine available for those in the 5 to 11-year-old age group.

"I just feel the seriousness of being ill or dying is higher than what they can provide for my kids right now," said mother Lashawn Robinson, who disenrolled her three children for Hartford Public Schools over COVID-19 concerns and is now teaching them at home.

However, Robinson is a little more reassured after hearing news of Pzifer's plan.

"That definitely makes me consider getting them re-enrolled because my fear was the kids getting sick – like my youngest daughter, you know, contracting it from one of us," said Robinson.

Pfizer’s trial of 2,200 children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group used doses with one-third of the amount of what is administered to adults and children ages 12 and older.

“It has been shown to have a very good immune response," explained pediatrician Dr. Lucia Benzoni. "Children are amounting very good levels of antibodies with that."

That’s good news as the country sees more kids infected now than at any point during the pandemic.

However, despite the rise in childhood COVID-19 cases, Dr. Syed Hussain with Trinity Health of New England said initial data showing infection rates in Connecticut schools is very promising so far.

“August saw a record number of hospitalizations across the nation," said Dr. Hussain. "However, if you look at the data more closely, it’s driven by states where the vaccination numbers have lagged, so the good thing about Connecticut is we have at least 64% - 65% that are fully vaccinated. Seventy-four percent of our population has received at least one dose, which means the virus has fewer hosts, fewer humans to infect."

Pfizer also said the kid dosage caused similar or fewer side effects than what teens experience, including sore arms, fevers, and achiness.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

