New Haven reports hundreds of Pfizer vaccine doses improperly stored, may impact vaccine efficacy

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker reports approximately 650 people received the Pfizer vaccine doses that were kept frozen for longer than protocols call for.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven is alerting hundreds of residents, after it was determined the city did not properly store hundreds of Pfizer vaccine doses at one of its city clinics.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said about 650 people who got a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the city's health clinic at 54 Meadow Street got doses that may not be fully effective due to being kept frozen longer than they should have.

Those doses were distributed between Dec. 23 and Feb. 7, according to the mayor.

The "temperature excursion" is said to not present any health issues on its own, but might impact the vaccine's effectiveness.

The city is working with the state Department of Public Health and Pfizer to figure out how to proceed. In other similar cases, the another vaccine dose is recommended, according to Elicker.

The affected individuals will be contacted by phone and email regarding the situation.

Mayor Elicker stressed that only the Pfizer doses from the Meadow Street location, distributed between Dec. 23 and Feb. 7, are affected. No other vaccine doses distributed at other city sites were affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

---

---

