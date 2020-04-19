Physicians' group offers pop-up drive-up testing for COVID in Manchester

Targeting essential workers, a similar center will operate Sunday in Groton

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Physician One Urgent Care in Manchester offered drive-through COVID-19 testing to essential workers still on the job, such as healthcare workers, grocery store employees, and postal workers -- even if they’re asymptomatic.

“We are trying to offer this to the folks that can’t self-isolate, have to be out in the public, serving the public,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, the Chief Medical Officer for Physician One Urgent Care.

“If they’ve had exposure risk within a certain time frame then they’re eligible for testing,” she said.

Those who were tested were pre-screened. The test was also offered to others who needed it as well, not just frontline workers.



Doctor Kenkare says testing is what is going to help move us forward.

“I’m in favor of testing, isolating, identifying so that we can continue to flatten the curve and prevent other people from getting so sick and ill that we’re overwhelming the rest of our health system,” she said.

However, it doesn’t minimize the importance of social distancing. It’s something Manchester Mayor Jay Moran wants people to keep practicing.

“I think if we can just convince each other social distancing, that we can love each other through the computer right now, or that we can love each other through the phone, we can stay together and we will be a better community, and a better state and a better country for it,” he said.