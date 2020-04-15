Pizza donations delivered to the front lines by Middletown pizzeria

For owner Vinni Scileppi after 19 years of business, as usual, it looks a bit different these days.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Right down the street Middlesex hospital, Illianos Restaurant and Pizzeria is serving up pizza pies for those on the front lines.

For owner Vinni Scileppi after 19 years of business, as usual, it looks a bit different these days. Like all restaurants affected by COVID-19, the dining room remains closed, with takeout/delivery options only.

With a strong community behind the restaurant, Scileppi knew exactly how to give back. Explaining “the community came together to help us out tremendously it only makes sense for us to give back as much as we possibly can.”

The donations seem to be pouring in; every ten dollar donation received the restaurant matches, makes pizza, and delivers those pizzas to hospitals around the area.

“Our website we have a link for people to donate in $10 increments at the end of every week were tallying them up and doubling it”, said Scileppi, He went on to explain, “the first week with $700 so this past week we brought $1400 to Middlesex Hospital areas and we’re just trying to bring some normalcy to those who are working their butts off”