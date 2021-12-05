Here are places teenagers can get the Pfizer vaccine in Connecticut

With the approval for the emergency use of Pfizer's COVD-19 vaccine expanding, here is a growing list of locations you can get schedule your kids' vaccination.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut announced Wednesday that clinics across the state will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The announcement comes as U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer's shot in kids that young.

CT Vaccine Portal: Click here to sign up for appointments.

Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Locations: There are now over 50 locations across the state accepting walk-up vaccine appointments. Click here for info.

CVS: 45 locations in Connecticut will offer the Pfizer vaccine to children. To learn more or to schedule an appointment at CVS, click here.

Community Health Center, Inc.: Pfizer vaccine will be offered to kids 12-15 on Thursday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations

Danbury Fair Mall at 7 Backus Avenue

Lord & Taylor parking lot at 110 High Ridge Road in Stamford

Pratt & Whitney Runway at 12 Runway Road in East Hartford

Wesleyan University (Parking lot V) at 75 Vine Street in Middletown.

For more information, click here.

Old Saybrook: The vaccination clinic is located at Old Saybrook Middle School, 60 Sheffield Street. The town's new Vaccination Registration System can be found at www.VaccinateMyKid.com.

Complete the online form, and show up for the appointment. Each child vaccinated will also receive an ice cream!

New Haven: Walk-up, no appointment necessary, COVID 19 Mobile Vaccination Unit on the New Haven Green on Thursday May 13th from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The City of New Haven in collaboration with FEMA, the State of Connecticut, and Griffin Hospital is administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people 12 and over.

Enjoy some freshly made New Haven pizza and music after getting vaccinated.

