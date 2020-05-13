Connecticut plastic bag tax suspension to expire on May 15

The tax was originally suspended back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont's administration mentioned during the daily press briefing Wednesday, the plastic bag tax will be re-implemented after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's executive order that was issued in March, says that the order to suspend the tax will expire by Friday, May 15.

No time table has been set on when the tax will return and the governor's administration said in the briefing some form of announcement regarding the 10 cents plastic bag tax will be released Thursday.