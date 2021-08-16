Police arrive at council meeting in Seymour as parents voice concerns over masks in school

Seymour police officers responded before the meeting even began due to residents inside refusing to wear masks

SEYMOUR, Conn. — During Monday night’s board of education meeting, Seymour residents alongside local advocacy group Parent’s Choice were discussing their right to decide whether to mask their children during school.

Seymour police officers responded before the meeting even began due to residents inside refusing to wear masks. There is a sign in the front of Seymour Middle School saying anyone who enters has to wear a mask.

Police told the people inside that they have to wear a mask or leave the building. Eventually, the residents put on masks. This disruption delayed the meeting for almost thirty minutes

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise Governor Lamont is requiring the masks are worn by everyone in certain settings and that includes schools, regardless of the vaccination status.

Of those in attendance, residents voiced various concerns before and during public statements, including the type of mask being enforced, the amount of time spent in the mask, and who is to provide the masks.

"We do not co-parent with the government," said one attendee. "Our school district's jobs are to make decisions regarding our children's education not their health."

Others expressed concern over the effects wearing masks could have on both the child’s physical and mental health.

“We’re trying to put pressure on these board of eds across the state,” said Susan Zabohonzki, co-creators of Parent’s Choice

The Board of Education was not expected to discuss mask mandates during Monday night’s meeting.

