Pop up vaccine clinics have mission to educate those who are vaccine-hesitant

MERIDEN, Conn. — Despite concerns about the Delta variant and so-called 'breakthrough infections' of those who are vaccinated, doctors say we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated. This is why there is a renewed local push to educate those who are vaccine-hesitant.

Only about a dozen people came to get their shot during a pop-up clinic at Maloney High School in Meriden Monday. In fact, only about 33,000 shots are being administered each week here in Connecticut. That's down from a peak of about 315,000 a week in April.

"This has been a rough last year. There has been a lot of political crap going on," said Debra Slozak of Meriden.

Those who wanted to get a COVID shot — probably already have.

Meriden Public Health Educator Elizabeth Demerchant said, "Now we're more working on the hesitant people."

To reach them, it's all about education.

Michelle Raszcewski of Meriden said, "Educating people and ultimately, it’s everyone’s choice. It’s your body it’s your choice but I think education and understanding the importance and the value in it."

The long vaccine lines of just a few months ago have now disappeared. The ease of access at Monday’s pop-up vaccine clinic at Maloney High School in Meriden was enough to convince Debra Slozek and her hesitant husband John to get their shot of hope.

"We tried calling and it was hours and hours on the phone waiting. Then my sister called me because she wants me to get vaccinated and told me that there was one here today," said Slozek.

Addison Markoja was next in line. The vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older. Markoja said she wanted to start her school year off — fully vaccinated.

"I came out to get vaccinated today so I can be safe for myself and protect my family and so I’m not worried about if I get it and who I am endangering," said Markoja.

With about 63% of the population fully vaccinated, fourth-best in the nation, Connecticut has managed to avoid a summer spike in infections and hospitalizations — despite Delta. But we are seeing an upswing.

"And that really puts pressure on the public health," remarked Dr. Albert Ko of the Yale School of Medicine. "Bottom line is vaccination is really the key way to address this problem."

A town-by-town vaccine saturation map showing rural eastern Connecticut lagging behind in the percentage of the population that is vaccinated. It's also a time when fewer shots are going into arms.

"We know the vaccine is effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths," said Dr. Ko.

So, the public education campaign continues. Trying to meet people where they live.

"Were trying to have them talk to their friends and families and community members who maybe aren’t vaccinated and just telling them their story," said Demerchant.

In addition to education, the public health department in Meriden is also incentivizing people to get vaccinated. Grade school students who get the shot are given a backpack with school supplies while college students are entered into a raffle to win a mini-fridge or microwave.

