Popular Southington photographer, Art Rich, dies due to complications from COVID-19

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The popular local photographer, Art Rich died Tuesday due complications from COVID-19. The announcement was made on his daughter's Facebook page.

"Today is a sad day as we had to say goodbye to my father. He passed around 1 pm today due to complications from COVID-19," said Angel Rich. "Prayers go out to all the families that are also suffering from this pandemic and the health care workers who are doing God's work."

Art was admitted to Mid State Medical on March 31 when his condition worsened.

"We pray that your family stays healthy and safe and are forever grateful for your kind hearts and prayers," said Angel. "Rest in peace Dad, we love you."

For many in the area, Art Rich Photography was responsible for graduation and wedding pictures and family portraits. His studio was located in Southington.