Positive virus testing rate for Connecticut prisoners drops

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut prison officials say a new round of coronavirus testing of more than 8,600 inmates found that just under 1% of them were positive, a significantly lower rate that in previous testing.
The Department of Correction announced Monday that 80 inmates tested positive from Oct. 6 to Nov. 13. The first round of testing from May to June found that 9% of inmates, or 832, were infected.
The second round from July to September found that 3%, or 241, were infected. In other news, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut is isolating at home after testing positive for the virus on Sunday.
“This is great news as we begin the second wave of the pandemic. This is proof that our efforts to maintain the spread of the virus are working,” Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros said. “I realize that we are not out of the woods yet, but with a proven plan, and phenomenal staff – we are ready."