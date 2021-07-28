Possibility of vaccine mandates for state employees in Connecticut

The governor also said he'd like to get the legislature involved.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont discussed the possibility of mandatory covid-19 vaccines for state employees Wednesday afternoon.

"It's something I've got to think about and look at. Getting more people vaccinated, there's nothing more important than that," he said.

This week, New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio announced all municipal workers will have until mid-September to get vaccinated for face weekly testing. In California, millions of state employees and healthcare workers will also have that same choice. It's something Governor Lamont would also be open to doing here in Connecticut.

"I think that makes the most sense. Do I have the power to simply do that? I think I have to sit down with the state employees and talk to them," he said.

SEBAC, the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, made up of unions representing state employees said in a statement,

"At this time, SEBAC has not been approached by the Lamont Administration on this matter, but we look forward to carefully considering any proposal that is designed to enhance the safety of both state workers and the public they serve while ensuring a fair and effective system."

The governor also said he'd like to get the legislature involved. Some lawmakers said they would support it, while others said they would want the workers themselves to have some input.

"I think at a minimum it makes sense. We're seeing covid spiking. Today the CDC declared that Hartford County and New London county are particular hot spots. And it gives state employees a choice," said State Senator Matt Lesser, a Democrat who represents the 9th district.

"I would like to know of those 50 thousand, nearly 50 thousand state employees, are they going to have a public hearing on this? Are they going to get to weigh in? How about their family members?" said State Senator Heather Somers, a Republican who represents the 18th district.

However, lawmakers on both sides said they are open to discussing the issue.

Governor Lamont also said he hopes the FDA gives full authorization to the vaccines soon, to help encourage those who are hesitant.

"That would make our lives a whole lot easier before anybody starts talking about mandates but if they can't make up their minds we'll have to," he said.

President Biden is expected to announce Thursday that federal workers will also face the choice of getting vaccinated or being regularly tested and wearing masks.

