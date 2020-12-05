Gov. Lamont: State receives largest single shipment of PPE

The equipment will be sent to hospitals and medical facilities

Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that Connecticut has received its single largest shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight to combat COVID-19.

The equipment, which came from suppliers in China, has been delivered over the last couple of days to the state’s commodities warehouse. It includes:

· 6 million surgical masks;

· 500,000 protective masks;

· 100,000 surgical gowns; and

· 100,000 temporal thermometers.

Gov. Lamont said the equipment is in the process of being sorted and will be delivered in the coming days to frontline workers, including first responders, hospital staff, long-term care facility staff, direct care providers, and other people on the front lines.

“Today marks another important step as we continue to battle the novel coronavirus,” Gov. Lamont said. “I want to personally thank the Chinese people for their continued support during this public health crisis. I would especially like to thank the China Construction Bank for helping facilitate this shipment and for their generous donation. Further cooperation and collaboration between the United States and China is very important as we navigate this global pandemic.”

As of May 11, Gov. Lamont said the state has delivered a total of 15,186,349 pieces of PPE to frontline workers, including:

· 5,852,086 surgical masks;

· 956,211 KN95 masks;

· 326,656 N95 masks;

· 448,435 face shields;

· 40,587 surgical gowns;

· 51,248 Tyvek coveralls; and

· 7,511,126 non-sterile gloves.