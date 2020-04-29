PPE given to more than 100 small essential CT businesses

The PPE was distributed to small businesses with less than 50 employees that were deemed 'essential,' and stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Hartford distributed thousands of masks to more than 100 small, essential businesses on Wednesday morning.

"Today, we've got 100 businesses coming to pick up more than 3,000 masks," Mayor Bronin said.

Mayor Bronin said there would be another distribution for PPE in the future. He encouraged small, essential businesses to make the request through CTCovidResponse.org.

A second distribution was also made on Wednesday in partnership with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, and OKAY Industries of New Britain.

OKAY Industries is producing 4,000 face shields that will go to the City of Hartford, St. Francis Hospital and Greater Hartford nonprofits including Oak Hill, American School for the Deaf and Options Unlimited, Inc.