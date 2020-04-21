President Trump to sign executive order suspending immigration

Currently, there are restrictions in place on non-essential travel across the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders.

President Trump announced Monday night that he will sign an executive order suspending immigration to the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tweet was sent out by Trump Monday just after 10 p.m.

The White House has not offered any more details like when the executive order would be signed, when it would take effect, on what basis it would be implemented, and how long the suspension would last.

In the last few weeks, refugee admissions have been paused and US Citizenship and Immigration Services suspended its in-person services.

Additionally, there are restrictions in place on non-essential travel across the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders.

The US has also implemented restrictions on travel from many European countries and China.