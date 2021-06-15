Prison guards seeking hazard pay for work during pandemic

CONNECTICUT, USA — The union representing Connecticut's prison guards is asking lawmakers to allocate up to $500 million in federal COVID-19 funds for hazard pay to be given to those deemed essential workers during the pandemic.
They are calling it “hero pay,” and are asking for a dollar an hour for every hour worked.
State Sen. Cathy Osten, the co-chair of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, said $22.5 million in total has been set aside at Gov. Ned Lamont’s request for hazard pay during the height of the pandemic.
Of that sum, about $10 million would go to essential state employees and $12.5 million to members of the Connecticut National Guard.
