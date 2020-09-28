Promising results in Trinity Health of New England clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment

Trinity Health of New England conducted a phase two clinical trial with 46 patients, of which 38 were included in the final analysis.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Back in April, Trinity Health of New England was one of four health systems across the country approved by the FDA to begin clinical trials for convalescent plasma treatments for COVID-19.

“The FDA recognizing that there weren’t and still aren’t any proven therapies for COVID-19, solicited health systems and universities for clinical trials to evaluate one is whether convalescent plasma is safe and two whether it works,” said Dr. Danyal Ibrahim, Regional Chief Quality Officer for Trinity Health Of New England.

Trinity Health of New England conducted a phase two clinical trial with 46 patients, of which 38 were included in the final analysis. The study harvested plasma from donors who recovered from COVID-19. That plasma had to hit a threshold for COVID-19 antibodies before it was given to patients in the trial. Of the 38 patients, 24 recovered and were discharged.

“The results suggested that there is benefit from convalescent plasma, and the benefit is mostly evident on those patients who had COVID-19, were hospitalized and received convalescent plasma early in their disease course,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

The benefits helped with recovery and survival from the virus and there was only one transient side effect, which wasn’t serious. These results now add to the other treatments being used to fight COVID-19.

“We feel we contributed very positively to making sure our patients in our community are attended to and cared for optimally, one. Two, we’re very proud that the study comes from Trinity Health of New England locally, that has an amazing opportunity to be noticed by communities across the country and also worldwide,” said Dr. Ibrahim.