Protein Sciences in Meriden announce setback with COVID-19 vaccine

MERIDEN, Conn. — Protein Sciences in Meriden, a Sanofi company, has announced a setback in their COVID-19 vaccine development.

The reason cited was that older adults did not generate an "adequate immune response" due to a low concentration of antigens that tell the body to make antibodies.

Sanofi and GSK announced Friday, July 31, a collaborative effort with the U.S. government to accelerate the development and manufacturing of their vaccine.

Sanofi is a French biopharmaceutical company and they believe the work they’ve already done on a Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) vaccine had promise. SARS saw an outbreak in 2003, originating from China.