Public Health Commissioner: 57 nursing homes in CT have reported COVID-19 cases

Gov. Lamont confirmed an additional 267 cases and COVID-19 and 27 more deaths, bringing the state's total to 112 deaths.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont held his daily press conference Thursday, where he provided updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The governor reported an additional 267 cases and COVID-19 and 27 more deaths, bringing the state's total to 112 deaths.

According to Lamont, 1,700 tests have been administered in Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont was joined at the State Capitol by state budget and public health officials.

The public health commissioner announced 57 nursing home in the state have reported COVID-19 positive cases.

That number rose from 36 facilities on Wednesday.

It was also announced that 220,000 unemployment claims were made in CT just in the last 18 days, while 180,000 claims were made last year.

According to Gov. Lamont, claims processing is backlogged about 5-6 weeks.

State officials are looking for former employees and retirees who have worked in the unemployment office to assist with claims.

Lamont confirmed Wednesday a six-week-old newborn from Hartford was among those deaths. According Hartford city officials, the baby was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

Since Wednesday, multiple efforts have been launched to support CT residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Lamont signed an executive order stating Connecticut insurance companies will offer a 60-day grace period for customers that have been laid off, furloughed, or fired due to COVID-19.

"No payments necessary," Lamont said when addressing the question FOX61's Ben Goldman has asked at every daily update.

The order explains to policyholders that this is not a waiver or forgiveness of the premium, its an extension. Additionally, the period is not automatic and customers need to provide an official statement to their providers.

According to the governor's office, several philanthropic donors launched a new effort that will assist Connecticut nonprofit providers in their response and recovery from coronavirus.