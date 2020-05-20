Public Safety Officials Honor Essential Workers in Old Saybrook as they prepare for Phase One

Just one day away from phase-one of re-opening the state.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Tuesday in Old Saybrook Public Safety officials honored essential workers with lights and sirens across town. Just one day away from phase-one of re-opening the state.

Chief Michael Spera of the Old Saybrook Police department stating, "I think it’s going to bring some life back into the community we want businesses to open successfully but most importantly safe" On Main St in Old Saybrook, Fox61 spoke with two restaurant owners who were busy preparing their outdoor areas for inspection. Echoing the same excitement and nervousness for the unknown.

Alex Faulkes, owner of Penny Lane Pub expressed, "I’m excited but I am also nervous because as I said as a business owner I feel I have a responsibility in general and certainly now" Redesigning his outdoor space to include a bar area as well as tables outback. These businesses have created a new normal for the last few months, now gearing up for another change. Faulkes goes on to say "We have a great team we’re ready for it but at the same time we’ve never gone through a pandemic and then opening back up on Memorial day with the weather it’s going to be a little crazy"