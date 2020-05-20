Public Safety Officials Honor Essential Workers in Old Saybrook as they prepare for Phase One

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Tuesday in Old Saybrook Public Safety officials honored essential workers with lights and sirens across town. Just one day away from phase-one of re-opening the state.
Chief Michael Spera of the Old Saybrook Police department stating, "I think it’s going to bring some life back into the community we want businesses to open successfully but most importantly safe" On Main St in Old Saybrook, Fox61 spoke with two restaurant owners who were busy preparing their outdoor areas for inspection. Echoing the same excitement and nervousness for the unknown.
Alex Faulkes, owner of Penny Lane Pub expressed, "I’m excited but I am also nervous because as I said as a business owner I feel I have a responsibility in general and certainly now" Redesigning his outdoor space to include a bar area as well as tables outback. These businesses have created a new normal for the last few months, now gearing up for another change. Faulkes goes on to say "We have a great team we’re ready for it but at the same time we’ve never gone through a pandemic and then opening back up on Memorial day with the weather it’s going to be a little crazy"
Just a few yards away breakfast and lunch spot Mirsina's expanded their outdoor section, the restaurant next door choosing not to open in phase one allowing Mirsina's to use their space, "It’s awesome this was such a huge event for America that it’s so nice to see people still working together especially in a small town we’re all like brothers and sisters family members and we all try to help and support each other even though were restaurants we’re not competitors were family" said restaurant owner Mirsina Filindarakis.