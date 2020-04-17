Public transit asking Governor Lamont to protect riders and drivers

All their drivers ask is for more protections for not only themselves but for their riders.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Public transit workers are on the front lines of this pandemic every day. They come in contact with dozens of people. Anyone of them could be carriers of the virus. All their drivers ask is for more protections for not only themselves but for their riders.

"I’m terrified," said CT Transit Bus Driver, Falaria Brown.

Brown is a veteran of the roads. She has served the people of New Haven for 30 years. All she wants is for her and her passengers to feel safe.

"Because I don’t know what anyone has," said Brown. "To me, everyone is contagious."

Brown is asking the state to do more for her coworkers in need. With face masks about to become a necessity for people going into stores, she asks why not it be a necessity for those riding public transit as well.

"Just enforce that for our safety and the public," said Brown. "So many people are getting sick and dying and I know quite a few. My coworker just went to a funeral yesterday."

Brown says she knows multiple coworkers who are off the job recovering from COVID-19. She fears for their health and her own.

CT Transit General Manager Cole Pouliot says they have taken steps to keep employees safe. They have handed out masks and gloves to their employees and are disinfecting buses twice a day. They have also received more than 10,000 face masks to provide to customers. They have implemented rear door entrancing to help with social distancing. Although Brown says that the chain divider isn’t enough.

"They come up to go underneath the sign and get in our face asking us questions. All in our space," said Brown.



The Local 281 Transit Union has been asking for plastic barriers to protect riders for some time. Ralph Buccitti says the state had an opportunity a year ago to install more barriers after a driver was assaulted.

"And now with this epidemic, that barrier would’ve been a godsend," said Buccitti.

The transit union has purchased 40,000 masks for their drivers in Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford. Buccitti believes the state asking people to wear face masks in public is a step in the right direction.

"If you’re going to ride public transportation bring a scarf or mask," said Buccitti. "Please keep yourself safe and keep your operator safe."