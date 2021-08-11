Public transportation in region gets federal funds to cover pandemic-related losses

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey will receive close to $14 billion in funds.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Public transportation suffered significant losses due to low ridership in the pandemic, and now governors in the Tri-State area have announced nearly $14 billion in federal funds to make up for the shortfalls.

Connecticut will receive $474 million. Approximately $10.85 billion of the funding will be for New York, $2.66 billion will be for New Jersey.

This funding is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Tri-State area was among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the funding provides the resources necessary for the nation’s largest subway, commuter rail, and bus services in these states to avoid layoffs, furloughs, and severe service reductions. These transit agencies ensured essential workers could be where they were needed most, and this funding will help support their longer-term recovery and sustainability.

“The agreement reached by Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey is great news for our region,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “It ensures critical federal funding is now available to support the recovery of our states’ public transportation systems that suffered tremendous financial losses resulting from the pandemic.”

