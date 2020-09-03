Quarantined cruise passenger has Guilford connection

They 3,000 abroad were due to disembark Saturday, which is when her grandmother’s medication she takes for congestive heart failure was going to run out.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Princess Cruises has had three cruise ships stranded at sea because of pending coronavirus tests. That includes the Grand Princess, whose passengers include a grandmother, with ties to Connecticut.

Last week, word traveled quickly about the 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that tested positive for the coronavirus.

“When that happened, my mother called and said, Lindsey, your grandmother is on that ship,” said

Lindsey Hurst, of Guilford, who told FOX61 her grandmother, 83-year-old LaVina Fuller, wasn’t among those diagnosed with COVID-19, but, she was still facing a major challenge.

“We became aware that she only has enough medication for her heart to last her cruise,” Hurst said.

They 3,000 abroad were due to disembark Saturday, which is when her grandmother’s medication she takes for congestive heart failure was going to run out.

“That’s when kind of the panic started to set in for our family,” Hurst said.

Her grandmother was unable to get any cruise personnel to respond to her predicament. But, once the family took to social media Saturday, several members on Congress were able to help get the wheels rolling.

“And finally, because of that, my grandmother’s doctor and the doctor on the cruise ship were able to speak,” said Hurst.

Mrs. Fuller had her medication delivered by late Saturday night.

Now, while her grandmother’s medication situation is now under control, there’s still another major concern, for the family, as of Monday morning, related to when the passengers disembark.

“It was announced they (passengers) will be separating California residents from everyone else,” Hurst said.

This is a problem because LaVina Fuller, from Iowa, and her sister, with whom she's traveling, is from California. And, Mrs. Fuller requires a travel companion because of another medical condition.

“We won’t know until they (grandmother, aunt) call us after they’ve been assigned their quarantine spot,” said an anxious Hurst.