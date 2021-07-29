Quinnipiac University alumni, students go door-to-door in Hartford to educate unvaccinated residents

Quinnipiac University's Public Health College Corps partnered with the State Department of Health to recruit and educate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The CDC has determined Hartford County to be one of the counties to have substantial transmission of COVID-19, urging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

The focus has now been centered around the unvaccinated population.

"Folks would like to think we're done with the pandemic, but the pandemic isn't done with us," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

That is the message Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin sent to his district by putting emphasis on the risks unvaccinated people now face.

"The City of Hartford and cities like Hartford have been hit really hard by this pandemic and there's only one way that we're going to protect our community and that's by getting everybody vaccinated," added Mayor Bronin.

Quinnipiac University's Public Health College Corps partnered with the State Department of Health to recruit and educate.

Even in the pouring rain, undergraduate and graduate students went door to door along Albany Avenue to pass out flyers and talked one-on-one with residents.

"That's why the message is even stronger. if you haven't gotten vaccinated, please do because it's the best way to protect yourself from the variant because all of the three vaccines that have been approved by the FDA are ones that keep you safe," said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Quinnipiac University graduate student Zach Stevens tried to connect with young adults like him.

"People for mostly African Americans - young people like myself have the hesitancy with the government and what happened due to history, so there's also a historical past in terms of mistreatment of black people," said Zach Stevens with the Quinnipiac Public Health College Corps.

Health officials called this a crisis and a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

"I think the more that we can do this work, we need to make sure the misinformation that people have is being combatted," said Liany Arroyo of Hartford's Department of Health and Human Services.

